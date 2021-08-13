Utility crews make significant progress restoring power in Michigan

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of people in Mid-Michigan woke up to find their lights back on Friday for the first time in a few days.

Utility crews made significant progress in restoring electricity around the state Thursday night and Friday morning. DTE Energy reported just over 252,000 customers without power around noon Friday while Consumers Energy reported just over 146,000 without power.

That is less than half of the 850,000 customers of both utilities who had no power on Thursday morning after a third line of severe storms moved across the Lower Peninsula the night before.

Both Consumers and DTE called in mutual aid crews from several other states to help restore power this week. Consumers says 2,000 line workers were fanned out across Michigan working to restore power on Friday.

“We are serious when we say we’re committed to getting the lights back on for the communities we serve quickly and safely,” said Guy Packard, Consumers Energy’s vice president for electric operations. “We are grateful for our customers’ patience and want them to know we’re putting in an all-out effort until the power is back on for everyone.”

Power outages affected 310,000 homes and businesses that receive power from Consumers. The company had restored power to 220,000 of them by noon Friday, but some customers may have to wait until the end of this weekend.

Consumers Energy is helping southern Genesee County residents cope with the loss of power by offering free water ice and pizza at the Linden Senior Center at 707 Bridge St. from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday while supplies last.

