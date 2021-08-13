Advertisement

White House projects Michigan could see $7+ billion from infrastructure bill

By Mallory Pearson
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The White House has announced how much money Michigan is expected to see from the infrastructure bill advancing in Congress.

Over $7 billion is expected to be infused to the state’s roadways. The Michigan Department of Transportation is ready to see some of this money and that means motorists should expect to see a big increase of orange barrels over the next few years.

Based on formula funding alone, Michigan can expect to receive $7.3 billion for federal aid highway programs and $563 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the next five years.

“It’s difficult to say what the exact breakdown will be and how many road miles of, lets say I-75, are we able to work on,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

While the funding total is a huge number, she said the transportation department can only stretch money so far when one mile of one freeway lane can cost upwards of $1.5 million to repair.

“So if you think about it from that standpoint, that’s per lane mile -- and on I-75 through most of the Bay Region is four lanes on both sides. So you can see how quickly interstate construction can add up,” Hall said.

MDOT hasn’t identified any projects that will absolutely benefit from this funding, but with a current list of MDOT’s five-year plan projects some of those could happen sooner if the money is there.

“We kind of have this working plan that is always adjusted,” Hall said. “Let’s say that we know we’re going to get an extra $800 million. What can we pull ahead immediately to start using that funding? Then we backfill it and start on something from that wish list that we thought we weren’t going to get to for six or seven years yet.”

MDOT will also be working closely with local road commissions and public works departments to determine the need across the state.

MDOT says while the federal infrastructure funding is a great addition to the billions of dollars from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program, they’re still hoping to see a long-term funding solution identified.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Back to the Bricks hosted a Tune Up Party outside the former VG's grocery store on Corunna Road...
Back to the Bricks celebrates 10 years of Tune Up Parties
Michigan Department of Transportation contractors work on rebuilding I-69 in downtown Flint.
White House says Michigan could see $7 billion from infrastructure plan
Police investigate a possible homicide and arson in the area of Seventh and Grand Traverse...
Police investigating possible sixth homicide in Flint this week
Police investigate a possible homicide and arson in the area of Seventh and Grand Traverse...
Police investigating possible sixth homicide in Flint this week