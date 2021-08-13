White House projects Michigan could see $7+ billion from infrastructure bill

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - The White House has announced how much money Michigan is expected to see from the infrastructure bill advancing in Congress.

Over $7 billion is expected to be infused to the state’s roadways. The Michigan Department of Transportation is ready to see some of this money and that means motorists should expect to see a big increase of orange barrels over the next few years.

Based on formula funding alone, Michigan can expect to receive $7.3 billion for federal aid highway programs and $563 million for bridge replacement and repairs under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act over the next five years.

“It’s difficult to say what the exact breakdown will be and how many road miles of, lets say I-75, are we able to work on,” said MDOT spokeswoman Jocelyn Hall.

While the funding total is a huge number, she said the transportation department can only stretch money so far when one mile of one freeway lane can cost upwards of $1.5 million to repair.

“So if you think about it from that standpoint, that’s per lane mile -- and on I-75 through most of the Bay Region is four lanes on both sides. So you can see how quickly interstate construction can add up,” Hall said.

MDOT hasn’t identified any projects that will absolutely benefit from this funding, but with a current list of MDOT’s five-year plan projects some of those could happen sooner if the money is there.

“We kind of have this working plan that is always adjusted,” Hall said. “Let’s say that we know we’re going to get an extra $800 million. What can we pull ahead immediately to start using that funding? Then we backfill it and start on something from that wish list that we thought we weren’t going to get to for six or seven years yet.”

MDOT will also be working closely with local road commissions and public works departments to determine the need across the state.

MDOT says while the federal infrastructure funding is a great addition to the billions of dollars from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s $3.5 billion Rebuilding Michigan program, they’re still hoping to see a long-term funding solution identified.

