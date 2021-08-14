Davison eager to kickoff season with fresh, young squad

Advertisement

By Sydney Cariel
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
DAVISON, Mich. (WJRT) - After a tough loss in the state finals last season, Davison is looking to rewrite this year’s ending. The Cardinals have three returners on offense and two returners on defense. The Cardinals open the season taking on Clarkston at the Big House.

