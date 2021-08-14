Advertisement

Flint could draw water from its secondary water source as early as next week

Flint City Council members calling on updates from the city every two weeks to update public on progress of water infrastructure projects
By Michael Nafso
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/13/2021) - The City of Flint has completed construction of its backup water pipeline.

“This assures residents that we will never be interrupted again if there is a catastrophic failure from our primary line that we will be having safety water for our residents to drink,” Flint Mayor, Sheldon Neeley said.

The secondary water system is required by state and federal law in case there is an emergency disrupting the primary water system.

Both city and state officials are testing the system and deciding when the city can begin blending in a small percentage of water from its secondary pipeline, and that process with a connection to the Genesee County Drain Commission can start as soon as early next week.

Before that happens, Flint City Council held a special meeting to keep the residents in the loop.

Residents agree that they want to be in the loop every step of the way.

“To ease the public’s mind, it would’ve been great to have a step by step process to let the public know that this is happening because in all fairness, Flint was poisoned, and Flint still isn’t fixed with all of these service lines not being repaired,” Flint resident, Tonya Burns said during public comment.

The city’s Director of Public Works, Michael Brown said the backup pipeline has been cleaned, passed a pressure test and is now taking samples from it to make sure its clear of bacteria with results expecting to come in on Sunday. This means the city could get the green light from state and the feds to draw half a million gallons of water per day by early next week with a plan to ramp it up after that.

“The timeline is that we start the ramping up from the secondary line to go to 25%, 50%, 75%, 100% to be in September. We’re hoping then in October, mid-October, we can start repairs, and then ramping up the other way would be pretty much quicker, and we hope to have everything done by the first or second week of December,” Brown said.

Members of council are calling for the city provide updates every two weeks. Mayor Neeley says he is open to that.

