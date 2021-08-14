Flint teacher gets donation from Saginaw man’s TikTok challenge

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Flint kindergarten teacher in tears of joy on Friday after receiving a $500 donation from a TikTok challenge.

We first told you about Casey Purdy in July when she told us she had to pick up a second job due to pay freezes and cuts in the district just to pay for supplies in her classroom.

ABC 12 caught up with Purdy and the man behind the donation.

Casey Purdy, Flint kindergarten teacher receiving donation from Steve Kischnick, who raised the money from a TikTok challenge. (Flint Institute of Music)

Saginaw resident Steve Kischnick says he’s done a TikTok challenge before, raising funds to help someone in need.

After hearing about Purdy and how she uses her own money to pay for her classroom school supplies he knew right away he had to do something.

“I got a good feeling and I thought maybe I got enough followers to do it… I started with $100 challenge… in the midst of starting the next $500 one, somebody hit me up and seeing your guys’ first [story] with Casey, [someone reached out and said], can we help her, I said, Yeah, let’s go,” said Kischnick.

Purdy is a kindergarten teacher at Brownell STEM Academy during the week.

She says her day job isn’t enough to pay for supplies for her classroom.

So, she decided to pick up a second job bartending at the Capitol Theatre and the Whiting in Flint.

Still in a state of shock, Purdy says the donation will go to her students.

“It’s not for me. It’s for my students. It’s for my scholars, so I mean it means the world because they deserve everything,” she said.

Like many other teachers Purdy pays out of pocket to make sure her students have basic items like pencils, paper and scissors.

“It’s been a rough, rough year for everyone. And so, you know, I mean, the reason why I work a second job is to help them get stuff at their house, if their parents can’t buy it, you know, backpacks or anything I can buy it.”

After seeing what a donation can do Kischnick hopes to continue doing fundraisers and hopes it will inspire others to do the same.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, it can be… at a coffee shop, you can go to restaurants, you can go through me. You can do it a million different ways. I’m just being the voice of it right now,” he said.

