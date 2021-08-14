Advertisement

Flint teacher gets donation from Saginaw man’s TikTok challenge

By Rachel Sweet
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:50 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -

A Flint kindergarten teacher in tears of joy on Friday after receiving a $500 donation from a TikTok challenge.

We first told you about Casey Purdy in July when she told us she had to pick up a second job due to pay freezes and cuts in the district just to pay for supplies in her classroom.

ABC 12 caught up with Purdy and the man behind the donation.

Casey Purdy, Flint kindergarten teacher receiving donation from Steve Kischnick, who raised the...
Casey Purdy, Flint kindergarten teacher receiving donation from Steve Kischnick, who raised the money from a TikTok challenge.(Flint Institute of Music)

Saginaw resident Steve Kischnick says he’s done a TikTok challenge before, raising funds to help someone in need.

After hearing about Purdy and how she uses her own money to pay for her classroom school supplies he knew right away he had to do something.

“I got a good feeling and I thought maybe I got enough followers to do it… I started with $100 challenge… in the midst of starting the next $500 one, somebody hit me up and seeing your guys’ first [story] with Casey, [someone reached out and said], can we help her, I said, Yeah, let’s go,” said Kischnick.

Purdy is a kindergarten teacher at Brownell STEM Academy during the week.

She says her day job isn’t enough to pay for supplies for her classroom.

So, she decided to pick up a second job bartending at the Capitol Theatre and the Whiting in Flint.

Still in a state of shock, Purdy says the donation will go to her students.

“It’s not for me. It’s for my students. It’s for my scholars, so I mean it means the world because they deserve everything,” she said.

Like many other teachers Purdy pays out of pocket to make sure her students have basic items like pencils, paper and scissors.

“It’s been a rough, rough year for everyone. And so, you know, I mean, the reason why I work a second job is to help them get stuff at their house, if their parents can’t buy it, you know, backpacks or anything I can buy it.”

After seeing what a donation can do Kischnick hopes to continue doing fundraisers and hopes it will inspire others to do the same.

“It doesn’t matter what it is, it can be… at a coffee shop, you can go to restaurants, you can go through me. You can do it a million different ways. I’m just being the voice of it right now,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

A Flint kindergarten teacher in tears of joy on Friday after receiving a $500 donation from a...
Flint teacher gets donation from Saginaw man's TikTok challenge
Davison Football
Davison Football
Water main construction in Flint
Flint City Council discussing upcoming change in water sources
Water main construction in Flint
Flint City Council discussing upcoming water source change