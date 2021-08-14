Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - We kicked off our weekend with some very pleasant weather.

That trend will continue on into Sunday and early next week with lots of sunshine and low humidity.

Look for overnight lows in the 50s with highs on Sunday near 80 degrees.

By the middle of next week, it will feel more muggy with better chances of rain and scattered thunderstorms.

I’ll show you when to grab your umbrella again tonight on ABC12 News at 6&11pm.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.