A picture-perfect weekend expected

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A weekend forecast that is much needed is in the cards for us in Mid-Michigan as we’ll see almost picture-perfect weather the next few days.

We are starting the weekend with some cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s but with very low humidity. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with just a few afternoon clouds. Highs today are in the middle to upper 70s so any outdoor plans can be a go for today. Overnight, a few clouds with lows mostly in the 50s and then tomorrow we’ll do it again with more sunshine and very low humidity. We will see a few more clouds late in the day but it will stay dry with highs a tad warmer in the upper 70s.

Dry weather will continue Monday and for the most part on Tuesday. We’ll see more sunshine as highs get back into the lower 80s. On Tuesday, a stray shower or storm will be possible but better opportunities for rain will come late in the week. Right now, just a chance for some scattered showers and storms are forecast Wednesday through Friday with higher humidity and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

