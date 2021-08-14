Advertisement

A picture-perfect weekend expected

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - A weekend forecast that is much needed is in the cards for us in Mid-Michigan as we’ll see almost picture-perfect weather the next few days.

We are starting the weekend with some cooler temperatures in the 50s and 60s but with very low humidity. We’ll see lots of sunshine today with just a few afternoon clouds. Highs today are in the middle to upper 70s so any outdoor plans can be a go for today. Overnight, a few clouds with lows mostly in the 50s and then tomorrow we’ll do it again with more sunshine and very low humidity. We will see a few more clouds late in the day but it will stay dry with highs a tad warmer in the upper 70s.

Dry weather will continue Monday and for the most part on Tuesday. We’ll see more sunshine as highs get back into the lower 80s. On Tuesday, a stray shower or storm will be possible but better opportunities for rain will come late in the week. Right now, just a chance for some scattered showers and storms are forecast Wednesday through Friday with higher humidity and warmer temperatures in the low to mid 80s.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

Picture-perfect weekend forecast for Mid-Michigan
Picture-perfect weekend forecast for Mid-Michigan
Consumers Energy passed out water to residents around Sterling, who are facing several days...
Mid-Michigan residents preparing for a long weekend without power
Quiet Weather
A much needed quiet stretch on the way
Quiet Weather
Quiet stretch of weather