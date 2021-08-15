Advertisement

24 hours without gun fire in the city of Flint during a cease fire throughout the city.

A police car.
A police car.
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -24 hours without gun fire in the city of Flint.

That was the goal a local pastor was hoping to achieve-- by asking for a cease fire throughout the city. .

That request came after five people were shot and killed in the last five days--- including a 15 year old.

The challenge kicked off Friday at 7P.

They were asking people to put down the guns, stop the violence and instead, open up conversations that can prevent more lives being lost.

Events were held at barbershops, churches and parks. 24 hours later, that request by Pastor Jeff Hawkins was granted.

But those who took part in helping facilitate the cease fire say there’s still work to do.

”We need to talk about what can we do to make it better. So we are waiting for people to come in and share what’s going on. Unfortunately, the murdered people are getting younger and it’s said. There’s always been killings in Flint, but it’s just really getting out of hand so we just want to have a place where people can come and feel safe. and want to talk about it,” said Flint business owner and resident, Cory Moore.

In July, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley declared a state of emergency in response to the rise in gun violence.

