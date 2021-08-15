Bay City Public Safety investigating overnight shooting, looking for information

BAY CITY, Mich. (WJRT) (8/15/2021)--The Bay City Department of Public Safety is investigating an early morning shooting and seeking tips from the public.

Investigators responded to the 500 block of East John Street around 2:00 Sunday morning.

Police said they found a 34-year-old Saginaw man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds on South Euclid Avenue.

The victim was taken to Saginaw where he was listed in stable condition at Covenant Hospital.

Public Safety officials were seeking additional information at the time of publication. Investigators urge the public to come forward. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bay City Department of Pubic Safety or reach out to Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

