Advertisement

Consumers Energy Supporting Flushing Community Following This Week’s Severe Storm

Consumers Energy
Consumers Energy
By Cheri Hardmon
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Consumers Energy is distributing free ice and ice cream treats to Flushing residents who have been hard hit by this week’s violent storm system.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE:  Bueche’s Food World, 300 West Main St., Flushing 48433

WHAT: This event is our way of helping customers affected by this week’s severe storm system and to say ‘thank you’ for their patience and cooperation as Consumers Energy crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore electric service to Flushing residents.

More than 370,000 Michigan homes and business were affected by two days of intense storms across the state. Restoration will continue through the weekend for many customers. Mutual assistance crews from seven states are working alongside Consumers Energy crews today to help restore power.

IMPORTANT FACTS:

· Collectively, the storms rank among the 10 largest in company history based on total customer outages.

· 550 Consumers Energy crews and others from Michigan are working today with crews from seven states, including New York, Tennessee, and Missouri, to restore power.

· Community Affairs’ Rafael Turner will be onsite and available for interviews at this event. His 517-245-3575.

· Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The family says even though the nightmare is over, they are still searching for justice.
Remains found near Clio Road identified as Flint man missing over a year
Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding

Latest News

A police car.
24 hours without gun fire in the city of Flint during a cease fire throughout the city.
Back to the Bricks hosted a Tune Up Party outside the former VG's grocery store on Corunna Road...
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues in Flint Township
Sue Williams has racked up a lot of running races in her lifetime.
Runner chasing mental clarity in Crim Festival of Races
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week stopped in Flushing.
Back to the Bricks Tune Up Week continues in Flushing amid storm damage