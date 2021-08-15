Consumers Energy Supporting Flushing Community Following This Week’s Severe Storm

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -Consumers Energy is distributing free ice and ice cream treats to Flushing residents who have been hard hit by this week’s violent storm system.

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 15 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

WHERE: Bueche’s Food World, 300 West Main St., Flushing 48433

WHAT: This event is our way of helping customers affected by this week’s severe storm system and to say ‘thank you’ for their patience and cooperation as Consumers Energy crews work as quickly and safely as possible to restore electric service to Flushing residents.

More than 370,000 Michigan homes and business were affected by two days of intense storms across the state. Restoration will continue through the weekend for many customers. Mutual assistance crews from seven states are working alongside Consumers Energy crews today to help restore power.

IMPORTANT FACTS:

· Collectively, the storms rank among the 10 largest in company history based on total customer outages.

· 550 Consumers Energy crews and others from Michigan are working today with crews from seven states, including New York, Tennessee, and Missouri, to restore power.

· Community Affairs’ Rafael Turner will be onsite and available for interviews at this event. His 517-245-3575.

· Consumers Energy is Michigan’s largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state’s 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

