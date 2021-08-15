Advertisement

Kevin’s Weather Forecast

By Kevin Goff
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend ended just the way it started with very comfortable weather.

After a night of stars and cool temperatures in the 50s once again -

Monday will be just as nice with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

A few more clouds are expected during the day.

Tuesday will be a bit more humid with a very slight chance of a stray shower for the Flint area.

Farther north - dry conditions continue with highs into the low 80s.

Expect more “stick” in the air the rest of the week with daily chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms.

No severe weather is anticipated and none of the storms will last the entire day.

I’ll show you how hot it could get later this week on ABC12 News at 6&11pm.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Dry to start the week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Another beautiful day on the way
Pleasant weather continues with rain holding off until later this week
Another beautiful day on the way
Another beautiful day on the way
Dry and pleasant weather the next few days
Kevin’s Weather Forecast