Kevin’s Weather Forecast

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Our weekend ended just the way it started with very comfortable weather.

After a night of stars and cool temperatures in the 50s once again -

Monday will be just as nice with high temperatures near 80 degrees.

A few more clouds are expected during the day.

Tuesday will be a bit more humid with a very slight chance of a stray shower for the Flint area.

Farther north - dry conditions continue with highs into the low 80s.

Expect more “stick” in the air the rest of the week with daily chances for scattered showers or thunderstorms.

No severe weather is anticipated and none of the storms will last the entire day.

I'll show you how hot it could get later this week

