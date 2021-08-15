Advertisement

Pleasant weather continues with rain holding off until later this week

By Colton Cichoracki
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MID-MICHIGAN, Mich. (WJRT) - We’ll see another beautiful day today with more sunshine, comfortable temperatures and little to no humidity. An area of high pressure continues to control our weather and that will lead to another bright day with just a few clouds during the afternoon. Highs today will be in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees so get out and enjoy!

Warmer and more humid air will begin to move into the area to start the work week and then we will see daily storm chances return to the forecast by midweek. On Monday, we should stay mostly dry (a stray shower is possible south of the area) with more clouds the further south you go. Highs will be near 80 degrees. For Tuesday, expect to see a mixture of clouds and sunshine with a stray shower possible along I-69 and in the Thumb. Highs will be a little warmer in the lower 80s.

Better storm chances arrive for Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures in the middle 80s and higher humidity. Even with these storm chances, none of these days appear to be washouts by any means.

