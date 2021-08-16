Advertisement

27-year-old charged with July 8 murder in Saginaw

Darius Holmes
Darius Holmes(source: Saginaw County Sheriff's Office)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man accused of killing a man in Saginaw during a rash of shooting incidents has been arrested and faces an open murder charge.

Police say 27-year-old Darius Holmes is accused of shooting and killing Danquarious Murrell on July 8 in a home on Beechwood Avenue.

An arrest warrant was issued for Holmes last month, and police arrested him in Saginaw Township on Sunday evening after he tried to flee from a car in which he was riding as a passenger a traffic stop.

Holmes was being held in the Saginaw County Jail without bond on Monday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Taco Boy in Mount Pleasant
Mount Pleasant restaurant told to shut down drive-thru
A ribbon cutting officially reopened the original Halo Burger restaurant in downtown Flint.
Halo Burger reopens downtown Flint restaurant with new look
A ribbon cutting officially reopened the original Halo Burger restaurant in downtown Flint.
Halo Burger reopens original location in downtown Flint
Back to the Bricks hosted a car show at Birch Run Speedway to kick off main event week.
Back to the Bricks starts main event week at Birch Run Speedway
U.S. Army Sgt. Joe Johnson died in Afghanistan.
Images of troops leaving Afghanistan stir heartbreak for mother of fallen soldier