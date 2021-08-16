27-year-old charged with July 8 murder in Saginaw
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A man accused of killing a man in Saginaw during a rash of shooting incidents has been arrested and faces an open murder charge.
Police say 27-year-old Darius Holmes is accused of shooting and killing Danquarious Murrell on July 8 in a home on Beechwood Avenue.
An arrest warrant was issued for Holmes last month, and police arrested him in Saginaw Township on Sunday evening after he tried to flee from a car in which he was riding as a passenger a traffic stop.
Holmes was being held in the Saginaw County Jail without bond on Monday afternoon.
