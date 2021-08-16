28-year old woman shot and killed in Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death early Sunday morning.

It happened on Howard Ave and Lapeer at 3:40 this morning.

Officer found a female victim--who has been identified as 28 year old Yanisha Monique Adams with gunshot wounds.

It comes after community leaders called for 24 hours without gun violence during a cease fire event across Flint.

A suspect has been taken into custody. Stay with ABC 12 as we learn more.

