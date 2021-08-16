28-year old woman shot and killed in Flint
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint Police are investigating after a woman was found shot to death early Sunday morning.
It happened on Howard Ave and Lapeer at 3:40 this morning.
Officer found a female victim--who has been identified as 28 year old Yanisha Monique Adams with gunshot wounds.
It comes after community leaders called for 24 hours without gun violence during a cease fire event across Flint.
A suspect has been taken into custody. Stay with ABC 12 as we learn more.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.