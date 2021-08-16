Attorney General calls on Consumers Energy, DTE to provide power outage credits

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - While over 65,000 Michigan homes and businesses await a return of electricity, Attorney General Dana Nessel is calling on the state’s two largest utilities to provide outage credits automatically.

More than 850,000 customers of Consumers Energy and DTE Energy lost power after three rounds of powerful storms moved across the Lower Peninsula last week. Consumers still reported more than 25,000 customers without power on Monday while DTE Energy reported over 60,000 outages.

Both utilities say they have crews working 16-hour shifts around the clock to restore power with help from out-of-state crews.

Nessel says both companies automatically should provide credits to customers who lost hundreds of dollars in wasted food or alternative housing costs. She also wants to see the companies provide increased funds to help customers who lose electricity for significant amounts of time.

“The utility workers for Consumers Energy and DTE Energy are working hard to restore power, and I appreciate those who have worked tirelessly the last several days on behalf of the communities they serve, but these companies also need to work hard to restore trust with their customers,” Nessel said.

She said Michigan utilities rank in the bottom quarter of reliability compared to electric providers across the country.

“We know that climate change is having a significant real impact, and a business-as-usual approach is no longer sufficient,” Nessel said. “That is why it’s imperative that our utility companies adapt to the changing climate and needs of their thousands of customers. Consumers Energy and DTE must do better than this.”

Outage credits remain available for electric customers plagued by long-term power outages in Michigan. But customers need to file an application with their utility to obtain the credit, which Nessel believes should be automatically provided.

Both DTE and Consumers offer credits if power is out for 120 hours straight after a storm, 16 hours for an incident not connected to weather or power goes out eight or more times in a year. DTE only offers up to $25 while Consumers does not list a maximum award.

Click here to request an outage credit from DTE Energy.

Click here to request an outage credit from Consumers Energy.

