Back to the Bricks kicks off main event week at Birch Run Speedway

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Back to the Bricks has new meaning in 2021.

The main event week is returning for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic with a stop at Birch Run Speedway on Dixie Highway.

Car enthusiasts lined up for a show with the help of volunteers Monday afternoon. There was a lot of excitement over getting on the track and they expect to virtually fill the whole circuit.

“It’s cool. I actually wanted to take a lap around it, but they wouldn’t let me,” said Danny Lash, who was first to show up with his hot rod. “It’s neat. I’ve been coming here since I was a kid, so it’s kind of cool to be out here, growing up in this area. My dad, all of my uncles worked at the plant and I’ve been a hot rod fan my whole life.”

He has a lot of different rides to show for it. The car Lash brought to Birch Run was about his 60th classic car, but he’s not sure if this one will be his forever ride yet.

The main week for Back to the Bricks continues with the following events:

On Tuesday, Bricks Flicks returns the U.S. 23 Drive-In on Fenton Road. This year’s film is the 2003 version of “The Italian Job.” Gates open at 5 p.m.

On Wednesday, the first rolling cruise kicks off at 4 p.m. with the ribbon cutting outside Factory One at 303 Water St. in Flint.

Friday features the Cruise N Concert happening at 7 p.m. on the Riverfront in downtown Flint.

Back to the Bricks wraps up on Saturday with the main event on the bricks of Saginaw Street in downtown Flint starting at 10 a.m.

