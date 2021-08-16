Back to the Bricks organizers excited for big week of main events

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Buckle up, because Back to the Brick is back.

The main events kick off this weekend, but there will be lots to enjoy all week long. Organizers say this year they’re really hoping to see the entire community get involved.

“We’re elated. We can’t believe its here,” said Back to the Bricks Executive Director Amber Taylor. “We’ve been doing all of our warm up games, and this is the Super Bowl. This is what we’ve been waiting for.”

The entire week will be building up to that moment when the bricks of Saginaw Street are lined with hundreds of classic cars.

“We have more participants coming from out of town, people coming from Arizona. They’re tracking their path along the way and tagging Back to the Bricks car cruise each day, which is so unique and awesome,” Taylor said. “We have NASCAR driver, Eric Jones who will be joining us on Friday at our cruise and concert. So there is really is something for everybody.”

Back to the Bricks organizers are hoping to see the event bring a big economic boost to the Flint community.

“The businesses winning really is the most important. Bringing that economic impact to Genesee County, that’s what this is really about,” Taylor said. “Obviously, we love the cars, we love the people. But we want everyone in our area to win and the businesses, that’s the most important thing for us right now.”

Click here for a full list of this week’s events and count on ABC12 News for live reports all week.

