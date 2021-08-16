Back to School: Food bank in Mid-Michigan ready to help students

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/16/21) - There was a big need to make sure students didn’t go hungry as Mid-Michigan prepared for the start of the new school year.

The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan in Flint was helping to feed Mid-Michigan students through its Summer Feeding Program.

It said it was also ready to feed children this fall through Head Start locations with existing contracts. The food bank said it mostly partnered with the Genesee County Intermediate School District.

And the fight against hunger was far from over. The food bank said it had distributed about 29 million pounds of food per year before the pandemic. It later increased to more than 53 million pounds.

Along with donations, the food bank said volunteers, including groups of volunteers, were always needed.

The food bank said there was a screening process because of the pandemic and safety regulations.

Click here for information on volunteering.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.