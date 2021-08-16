Deputy fatally wounded, suspect killed in Kalamazoo police chase

GALESBURG, Mich. (AP) (WJRT) - A sheriff’s office in Michigan says a chase has ended with a suspected gunman dead and a deputy fatally wounded.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says deputies encountered the suspect Saturday evening at a gas station in Galesburg after he was reportedly involved in a chase earlier in the day with a neighboring law enforcement agency.

The suspect is accused of pointing a gun at the deputies, getting in a vehicle and driving away.

The sheriff’s office says the gunman shot Deputy Ryan Proxmire during a chase.

The suspect later drove off the road into a field. He is accused of getting out and firing shots.

Other deputies returned fire, killing him. Proxmire later died from his injuries on Sunday.

