General Motors hosting hiring event for Burton processing center

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors is trying to fill 100 jobs at its Customer Care and Aftersales processing center in Burton during a hiring event on Thursday.

The hiring fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Factory One at 303 W. Water St. in Flint.

GM says the positions at the facility at Davison and Genesee roads are open to help the company meet an increased need for auto parts across its distribution network.

The temporary full-time positions all are directly employed by GM with starting pay of $16.67 per hour, eligibility for holiday pay, vacation time and health insurance benefits after 90 days. Employees must be willing to work any shift with overtime likely on short notice.

Employees must be 18 or older and pass a drug and background test.

