Gov. Whitmer announces new crime prevention strategies

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a new framework aimed at reducing violent crimes and increasing public safety across Michigan.

Whitmer’s MI Safe Communities plan would use part of Michigan’s share of COVID-19 relief money to invest more in police agencies to improve training, collaboration and the court system. She also is proposing more holistic programs to prevent violence.

“Every Michigander, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live safely,” Whitmer said. “As a former prosecutor, I am committed to protecting public safety and reducing crime so we can build strong, vibrant communities together.”

She did not announce a specific dollar amount for spending on the three-pronged approach to preventing violent crimes Monday.

The first approach involves investing more in police training programs at agencies across Michigan. Whitmer also wants to foster more collaboration between local police agencies in the state and specialty services offered by the Michigan State Police.

She also wants to help police get more illegal firearms off the streets. Whitmer proposed increasing the number of visiting judges in Michigan’s court system to deal with a backlog of cases that developed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The holistic approaches in Whitmer’s proposal include expanding opportunities for residents with education, jobs and justice programs.

Whitmer wants to launch and continue violence prevention programs, including access to counseling, peer support, mediation and social services for hospital patients recovering from violent injuries. She hopes these programs will reduce incidents of retaliatory violence.

“We must put Michiganders first by investing in law enforcement officers, getting illegal guns off our streets, and pursuing investments in jobs, justice, and education,” Whitmer said. “I will work with anyone to bring down crime and help Michiganders feel safe in their community. Together, we can build a safer, more just Michigan where every family can thrive, where every kid can get a great education, and where every person has a path to a good-paying, high-skill job.”

Whitmer’s administration worked with police officers, community leaders, faith leaders and families to develop the MI Safe Communities plan.

“Today’s announced public safety proposal is a comprehensive plan that addresses many facets of this important issue,” said Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II. “Every person in Michigan, no matter where they live or who they are, deserves to live freely and safely in a way that enables them to be their best selves.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.