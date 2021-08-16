Advertisement

Halo Burger reopens downtown Flint restaurant with new look

Original location on Saginaw Street got new open concept during coronavirus shutdown
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Halo Burger in downtown Flint is back open with a new look over a year and a half after closing for the coronavirus pandemic.

The original location shut down completely right as the pandemic started over a year and a half ago. On Monday, dozens lined up outside to get their hands on Halo Burger’s famous olive burger.

The guests got to see some big changes inside the restaurant at 800 S. Saginaw St. Customers now will see a new open kitchen concept and a fresh coat of paint.

“We took down the walls, so you can see exactly what we are doing at all times and in the back room,” said Director of Marketing Olivia Ross. “We have given it a new look, so people can feel more comfortable hanging out all day eating burgers, working or whatever you want to do.”

With the grand re-opening, the first 50 customers walked away with a $10 gift card to Halo Burger.

