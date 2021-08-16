Images of troops leaving Afghanistan stir heartbreak for mother of fallen soldier

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The images and video of the chaos that’s quickly unfolded in Afghanistan since the weekend are stirring a lot of pain and heartbreak for a Flint mother.

Teri Johnson’s son, Sgt. Joe Johnson, was killed by an improvised explosive device while serving with the military in June 2010.

As developments unfold, she has a special message for those that have served in Afghanistan. She wants those who have made it back home over the last 20 years to know that they have made a difference in people’s lives in that country.

”Joe told me once, mom, for every bomb I find, it saves somebody -- whether it’s a civilian or a soldier,” Teri Johnson said.

For her, hearing and seeing the literal crumbling of democracy in the country her son served in makes her upset. But she also knows that there is some good amid all the doom and gloom.

“I want them to understand that when they’re thinking about their service over there and what they did, that nothing went unnoticed,” Johnson said.

She recalls her son telling her about how much he enjoyed bringing the Afghani people freedom, peace, choice, the democratic process. Those are many simple luxuries that are oftentimes taken for granted here in the U.S.

“I’m hoping that they will find it within themselves to stand up and I’m hoping that we don’t leave them defenseless,” Johnson said. “It would be very easy to go to a dark place and be angry and disappointed, but I can’t allow myself to do that, because then it would be allowing maybe the thought of the sacrifice not making a difference.”

