JR’s Monday Evening Weather Report

After a dandy of a Michigan summertime weekend, Monday wasn’t too bad either. We did see a few showers pop up during the afternoon, but they were more of a nuisance than anything else. With a partly sunny sky overall, high temperatures were comfortably in the 70s. Our “normal” is now 80-degrees. With partly cloudy skies expected overnight, low temperatures will surround the 60-degree mark early Tuesday morning, which is right about where we should be.

A few more spotty, or stray, showers will be possible for the next few days, but don’t cancel any plans. The showers will be generally light and scattered in nature, and not everyone will see them. The best chance of seeing some drops will be during the afternoon hours. By Thursday there will be a chance that a few of the showers that develop will contain a few rumbles of thunder. High temperatures through midweek will be in the lower, to middle, 80s with humidity levels creeping upward again.

Temperatures for the upcoming weekend will likely run a little bit above the average with, at least, partly sunny skies each day. As a cool front approaches the ABC12 viewing area from the northwest, there will be a chance of some showers and thundershowers from late Saturday, through Saturday night and on into early Sunday morning. As the front moves off to our east, the trend will be for the clouds to break up again through Sunday afternoon.

We’ll keep an eye on our storm potential on ABC12 News. - JR