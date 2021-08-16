A little cool today

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south, those north of the bay will have a better chance of seeing more full sun while the further south and east you go we’ll have more clouds.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs mainly in the mid and upper 70s. Some may hit 80 with seeing more sun. Winds today will be out of the E at 5-10mph. We’ll have more clouds further south and east with the chance of a stray shower, although most will stay dry.

Tonight and tomorrow carries the chance of a few showers also. We’ll see some clouds with lows tonight in the low 60s before making it back to the low 80s tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday we have a better chance to see rain.

