Advertisement

A little cool today

By Christina Burkhart
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - With high pressure to the north and low pressure to the south, those north of the bay will have a better chance of seeing more full sun while the further south and east you go we’ll have more clouds.

Today will be the coolest day of the week with highs mainly in the mid and upper 70s. Some may hit 80 with seeing more sun. Winds today will be out of the E at 5-10mph. We’ll have more clouds further south and east with the chance of a stray shower, although most will stay dry.

Tonight and tomorrow carries the chance of a few showers also. We’ll see some clouds with lows tonight in the low 60s before making it back to the low 80s tomorrow.

Wednesday and Thursday we have a better chance to see rain.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

WJRT August 16th, 2021 Morning Weather
WJRT August 16th, 2021 Morning Weather
Dry to start the week
Kevin’s Weather Forecast
Dry to start the week
Kevin's Weather Forecast
Another beautiful day on the way
Pleasant weather continues with rain holding off until later this week