Meijer offering COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to some people

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:21 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Meijer is beginning to dispense COVID-19 vaccine boosters to shoppers who have weakened immune systems.

Pharmacies at all 257 Meijer stores in the Midwest began offering third COVID-19 vaccine shots to eligible people after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended boosters last week for immunocompromised individuals.

People eligible for booster shots include transplant patients, cancer patients, anyone with primary immunodeficiency, some HIV patients and anyone receive medication that suppresses the immune system.

Anyone eligible for a third dose of vaccine can make an appointment at Meijer by texting COVID to 75049 or walking into any Meijer pharmacy. The retailer will be providing a screening questionnaire to determine whether people are eligible.

Meijer says patients should receive the same brand of vaccine as their first two doses, so anyone who received doses of Pfizer vaccine already should receive the Pfizer booster shot and the same for anyone who received the Moderna vaccine.

There is no booster shot available for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

