Michigan police agencies adding patrols for intoxicated drivers through Labor Day

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Police agencies across Michigan are starting a series of special patrols targeting intoxicated drivers on Monday.

The Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign runs from Aug. 16 through Labor Day weekend, which police say is one of the deadliest times of the year on Michigan roadways. Police on special patrols will be looking for drivers under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning also is providing an advertising campaign about the dangers of drunk, impaired or intoxicated driving.

“The Labor Day holiday is a time for fun and community as families and friends gather for a final, late-summer celebration. Unfortunately, there are people who will make the wrong choice to drive impaired, needlessly putting themselves and others at risk,” said Michael L. Prince, director of the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning.

Michigan police agencies reported 1,833 crashes and 15 deaths over the Labor Day holiday period in 2020. Eight of the 15 deadly crashes involved alcohol or drugs, according to state data. Police made 181 operating while intoxicated arrests and 35 operating while under the influence of drugs arrests during the August 2020 Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

Officials hope the additional patrols will encourage drivers to get a ride rather than get behind the wheel if they are intoxicated.

“The law enforcement officers participating in these campaigns are dedicated to enforcing our traffic laws and keeping our roadways safe,” Prince said. “We need people to understand that it’s up to them to make the smart decision to drive sober.”

Michigan’s legal limit is a 0.08% blood alcohol content for drivers, but police still can arrest drivers with any blood alcohol content if officers believe they are impaired. Drunken drivers face higher penalties with a blood-alcohol content of 0.17% or higher.

Funding for the special patrols and increased advertising this month comes from the U.S. Department of Transportation and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

