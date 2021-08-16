Michigan reports daily average of over 1,100 new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The daily average of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases declined over the weekend for the first time in 10 days.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 3,554 new COVID-19 illnesses Saturday through Monday for a total of 922,687. The daily average of 1,185 new cases is an increase of about 400 per day fewer than last week.

Michigan now only reports COVID-19 statistics on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

State health officials reported 19 deaths attributed to the coronavirus for Saturday through Monday, which increase Michigan’s total COVID-19 deaths to 20,030.

Coronavirus diagnostic testing decreased over the weekend to just over 13,000 tests completed. The percentage of positive tests fell from last week’s three month high to 7.66% on Sunday.

The number of people hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses increased this weekend. As of Monday, 905 patients were hospitalized with confirmed or probable COVID-19 illnesses, which is 16 more than Friday. Of those, 808 patients have confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers of COVID-19 patients in intensive care and on ventilators both increased slightly this week. As of Monday, Michigan hospitals were treating 216 coronavirus patients in intensive care and 84 of them were on ventilators.

Since Friday, there are 16 more COVID-19 patients in intensive care and 12more on ventilators.

Michigan distributed over 12.118 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, including 6.378 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine, 5.093 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 647,200 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Of those, 9.438 million doses of vaccine have been administered to 5.097 million people statewide. A total of 54.7% of Michiganders age 12 and older are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 while 64.7% have received at least one dose of vaccine.

Here are totals for Mid-Michigan counties based on Michigan Department of Health and Human Services and local health department figures with the change from Friday:

Genesee, 34,404 cases and 923 deaths, which is an increase of 129 cases and two deaths.

Saginaw, 20,728 cases and 615 deaths, which is an increase of 85 cases and one death.

Arenac, 1,130 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Bay, 10,850 cases and 343 deaths, which is an increase of 32 cases and one death.

Clare, 2,125 cases and 86 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases and one death.

Gladwin, 1,962 cases and 57 deaths, which is an increase of seven cases.

Gratiot, 3,306 cases and 117 deaths, which is an increase of 12 cases.

Huron, 3,145 cases and 77 deaths, which is an increase of 11 cases.

Iosco, 1,904 cases and 70 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Isabella, 5,515 cases and 96 deaths, which is an increase of 20 cases.

Lapeer, 8,066 cases and 205 deaths, which is an increase of 47 cases.

Midland, 7,085 cases and 94 deaths, which is an increase of 35 cases.

Ogemaw, 1,562 cases and 42 deaths, which is an increase of 13 cases.

Oscoda, 596 cases and 29 deaths, which is an increase of four cases.

Roscommon, 1,642 cases and 53 deaths, which is an increase of two cases.

Sanilac, 3,788 cases and 118 deaths, which is an increase of six cases.

Shiawassee, 5,911 cases and 108 deaths, which is an increase of 28 cases.

Tuscola, 4,998 cases and 164 deaths, which is an increase of 10 cases.

