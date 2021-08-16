Midland County after-school enrollment close to pre-pandemic levels

MIDLAND COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/16/21) - The new school year will bring a new normal for families across Mid-Michigan.

Scott Litle of Midland County said he was excited to see his two daughters return to the classroom amid the pandemic. His daughters, 8-year-old Makayla and 5-year-old Jordyn, will also be a part of an after-school program.

“As things are getting back to normal and people are getting back to work, the need is there for some help after school,” Litle said.

And it was a need that appeared to be growing. Greater Midland North and Coleman Family Centers Executive Director Andrea Seacrease said families were signing up for after-school care in force.

The Greater Midland Community Center offered licensed before- and after-school care at several elementary schools in the county for 275 to 300 children. Seacrease said the program had been at or a little under 40% capacity last year because of the pandemic.

“This year we are starting to see numbers that are a lot more comparable to our 2019 numbers,” she said. “In some schools there’s been a little bit of an uptick than others but the numbers look very strong going into the school year.”

Secrease said child care needs to vary from family to family.

“I have talked to parents who have had a difficult time finding care, and they call it a little bit of a panic, we know there’s only a couple weeks left you have room, or ‘We had someone and now that’s not going to work out because they’re returning to work.’”

As sign ups continued ahead of the new year, the program said it was looking for more workers to potentially accommodate more families.

“The impact of having quality care for your kids is not, not just, you know, good for parents... it’s good for the whole family,” Secrease said.

Litle agreed and said the quality of care made it a perfect fit.

“It’s a very good program. They always have activities and have the kids active, they take good care of them.”

Those activities -- a top priority for parents in this ever-changing time.

As for the workers needed, the Midland County Community Center said open positions involved split shifts at participating schools.

