Owosso motorcyclist dies after crash on Grand Blanc Road

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Owosso died Friday evening after a crash on Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township.

Police say a 66-year-old man driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck stopped on the shoulder in the 6200 block of Grand Blanc Road to get mail from his mailbox. He allegedly drove back into the roadway while attempting to turn into his driveway.

The pickup truck collided with the 30-year-old Owosso man’s motorcycle when the driver re-entered the roadway, according to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County. The Owosso man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify either of the drivers involved in the crash.

Investigators believe one of the people involved in the crash may have been intoxicated, but they did not specify which driver. Police will continue investigating the crash.

