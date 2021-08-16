Advertisement

Owosso motorcyclist dies after crash on Grand Blanc Road

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - A motorcyclist from Owosso died Friday evening after a crash on Grand Blanc Road in Mundy Township.

Police say a 66-year-old man driving a GMC Sierra pickup truck stopped on the shoulder in the 6200 block of Grand Blanc Road to get mail from his mailbox. He allegedly drove back into the roadway while attempting to turn into his driveway.

The pickup truck collided with the 30-year-old Owosso man’s motorcycle when the driver re-entered the roadway, according to the Metro Police Authority of Genesee County. The Owosso man was rushed to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police did not identify either of the drivers involved in the crash.

Investigators believe one of the people involved in the crash may have been intoxicated, but they did not specify which driver. Police will continue investigating the crash.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

Electric meters
Attorney General calls on Consumers Energy, DTE to provide power outage credits
General Motors Customer Care and Aftersales processing center in Burton.
General Motors hosting hiring event for Burton processing center
Midland County after-school enrollment close to pre-pandemic levels
Police tape.
Deputy fatally wounded, suspect killed in Kalamazoo police chase