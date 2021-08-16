Powers looking to bounce back after 2-5 season
The Chargers core lies with their experienced linebackers.
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Chargers are coming off a tough year finishing at 2-5. It was their first losing record since 2010. This season, Powers returns seven starters on defense and four on offense.
Head coach Jerry Todd says the core of the team lies with their linebackers as all four of them are returners.
Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.