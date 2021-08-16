Advertisement

Powers looking to bounce back after 2-5 season

The Chargers core lies with their experienced linebackers.
By Sydney Cariel
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Chargers are coming off a tough year finishing at 2-5. It was their first losing record since 2010. This season, Powers returns seven starters on defense and four on offense.

Head coach Jerry Todd says the core of the team lies with their linebackers as all four of them are returners.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
There is growing concern of poisonous plants throughout Mid-Michigan.
Growing concerns for poisonous plants in Mid-Michigan
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week

Latest News

AOTW - Elijah Jackson-Anderson
AOTW - Elijah Jackson-Anderson
AOTW - Elijah Jackson-Anderson
AOTW - Elijah Jackson-Anderson
Midland High biggest fan
Midland High’s biggest fan since 1956 ready for the season
Midland High biggest fan
Midland High's biggest fan ready for the season