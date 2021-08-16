Advertisement

Retired Thumb-area Congressman Paul Mitchell dies

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A retired Congressman who represented the Thumb area and quit the Republican Party during his final days in office died on Sunday.

Paul Mitchell died of cancer about eight months after he left office. He served two terms from 2017 to 2021 representing Michigan’s 10 District in Congress, which includes Macomb County and much of the Thumb area.

“Today, I mourn the loss of my friend and colleague, and I offer my condolences to Paul’s wife Sherry and their entire family,” said Republican Congressman John Moolenaar of Midland. “Paul and I competed against one another, but we also quickly became friends, and I will always be grateful for his friendship and service to our nation.”

Mitchell was a Republican until he left the party in December 2020, about two weeks before his term ended. He said he was disgusted by former President Donald Trump’s efforts to change the 2020 election results.

“He always stood up for his beliefs, especially as the leader of the School Choice Caucus, and he worked hard to do what was right for Michigan families,” Moolenaar said of Mitchell. “I am heartbroken by Paul’s passing and know he will be greatly missed.”

Mitchell did not run for re-election in the 2020 elections and Republican Lisa McClain of Macomb County won the seat.

