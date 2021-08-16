Two shot at tail end of Flint’s 24-hour cease-fire

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/16/2021) - Flint Police are investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old woman. Investigators said Yanisha Edwards died early Sunday morning, just before 4 a.m.

One person is in custody.

Her murder happened just hours after the City’s 24-hour cease-fire ended.

That initiative was put in place after five people died of gun violence in Flint last week.

It lasted from 7 p.m. Friday through 7p.m. Saturday.

ABC12 has learned no one was killed during that 24-hour period. But, two people did show up to a Flint hospital Saturday with gunshot wounds.

Police said the two were shot while inside a car at Ballenger Highway and Court Street, just 45 minutes before the end of the ceasefire, at 6:15 p.m. Saturday.

“It doesn’t surprise me. I mean, most of the people who commit these shootings, they’re not trying to hear it, you know,” explained Rodney Ott, who lives in Flint and owns The Loft downtown.

He’s been upset to see teenagers at the center of the recent rash of gun violence in the City.

“They’ve given up hope,” Ott said. “And they don’t feel like there’s a lot of hope for the future and that’s something that -- it’s a long road, generational problem that needs to be changed.”

It’s a problem he knows won’t be fixed overnight. But, Ott is willing to do what he can to chip away at that feat.

That’s why he said ‘yes’ when Pastor Jeff Hawkins asked for his involvement in the City’s 24-hour cease-fire this weekend.

Ott said Hawkins showed up to The Loft around 9:30 p.m. Friday to speak with his customers.

“Since I do cater to a lot of 21 to 30 year olds, I feel like I need to use my voice to reach some of these people, you know, that there’s more to life. And, there’s more to life out there than violence and problems can be solved besides violence,” Ott said.

He believes Hawkins made that message clear to those who listened Friday night.

“He came in and was very positive and people listened to him,” Ott said. “And if it reaches one person, or, it stops violence for one person, I mean that’s part of the solution not part of the problem.”

Ott doesn’t know if this effort is the only answer, but he believes it’s helping.

He said Hawkins is welcome back any time; because, maybe someone didn’t hear his message the first time.

Ott told me the community needs to continue “applying pressure” and having positive events, like this weekend’s Back to the Bricks.

Organizers of this weekend’s cease-fire say this weekend’s effort was just the beginning.

They’re expected to work with other area businesses in the coming days and weeks, too.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.