Uninsured crash victims injured before 2020 law still qualify for unlimited benefits

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 11:50 AM EDT
LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Anyone injured in a vehicle crash in Michigan without auto insurance before the state’s new insurance law took effect last year remains eligible for unlimited benefits.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced an agreement Monday to allow uninsured motorists and pedestrians injured in crashes before July 2, 2020, to claim unlimited personal injury protection medical coverage.

That insurance coverage can pay for medical care, recovery and rehabilitation of injuries sustained in Michigan vehicle crashes.

“Michigan’s historic, bipartisan auto insurance law is protecting consumers and saving Michiganders money, and we are committed to ensuring that every Michigander receives the insurance benefits to which they are entitled,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. “After this agreement, these Michiganders can rest easy that they will continue to receive the medical coverage provided under Michigan law.”

Injured motorists and pedestrians who did not have auto insurance before the 2020 law took effect were subject to a $250,000 lifetime cap on benefits.

The Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services issued an order in 2019 to continue unlimited lifetime benefits for uninsured crash victims. But the Michigan Automobile Insurance Placement Facility filed a lawsuit to limit lifetime benefits to $250,000 for uninsured victims.

The Michigan Court of Claims recently upheld the state agency’s order to continue providing unlimited benefits. Both sides reached a settlement continuing the state’s order before an appeals court issued a ruling.

“We are happy that this matter has been successfully resolved. As a consumer protection agency, DIFS is always focused on the best interest of Michigan consumers,” said Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services Director Anita Fox. “The premature imposition of a $250,000 cap could have severely impacted the lives of Michigan drivers and uninsured passengers, pedestrians, and bicyclists.”

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

