Video provides new details on officer-involved shooting in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WJRT) - A video shows the moment police raided a Saginaw home and an officer fired gunshots, injuring a man inside the house.

That raid happened 11 days ago, but the public has heard little about the investigation or even the condition of the man who was injured.

The raid happened at around 6:40 a.m. on Aug. 5 at a home in the 800 block of South Harrison Street in Saginaw. The Saginaw Emergency Services Team executed what Police Chief Bob Ruth called a high-risk search warrant.

ABC12 News has obtained video of the incident, which starts with a flash-bang, a technique used to disorient people. About six seconds after the bang, there sounds that are believed to be five gunshots.

Ruth talked about the incident at a press conference later that day that had already been scheduled to discuss the recent gun violence in the city.

“There was an individual in the home that made a choice and that individual made the choice to pick up a gun and he made that choice to point the gun at the officers,” Ruth said.

The officer-involved shooting is currently being investigated by the Michigan State Police.

A 17-year-old male was the person injured in the shooting. His mother says he is on a ventilator and had one of his legs amputated as result of the shooting.

She has questions as to what exactly happened inside the house.

A 16-year-old male was arrested that same day on a drug charge, accused of selling crack cocaine at the Harrison Street home two days before the shooting. Through that investigation, police got information that there were several firearms in the home for protection.

The woman who owns the home does not live at the residence. A 15-year-old girl was shot and injured inside the same house during a drive-by shooting in February.

A Saginaw police officer who fired the gunshots on Aug. 5, but Ruth did not return a message seeking comment on whether the officer was on administrative leave pending the state police investigation.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.