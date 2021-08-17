Advertisement

3-year-old critically injured in crash on Court Street

A 3-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after this crash on Court Street in Flint.
A 3-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after this crash on Court Street in Flint.
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A 3-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after two cars collided on Court Street in Flint on Monday.

The crash was reported around 10:15 a.m. on Court Street near Durand Street.

The 3-year-old was rushed to an area hospital and remained in critical condition Tuesday. A 26-year-old woman and 19-year-old man involved in the crash were listed in good condition.

The Flint Police Department says excessive speed likely contributed to the crash, but investigators did not say how the two cars collided. Police don’t believe either driver was intoxicated before the crash.

Anyone with information on the crash should call Flint police at 810-237-6818 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.

