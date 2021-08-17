Automaker FCA US admits paying off union leaders; fined $30 million

DETROIT (AP) - Automaker FCA US has been fined $30 million after admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of factory workers.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman also sentenced FCA US on Tuesday to three years’ probation and ordered an independent compliance monitor. FCA stands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which now is part of Stellantis.

The automaker pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy. Its conviction follows a series of guilty pleas from UAW officials who were showered with more than $3.5 million in cash and items of value from a jointly run training center over an eight-year period.

FCA is the 15th former UAW or company official to receive a sentence in the years-long corruption investigation since 2017.

The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).

Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).

Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).

Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).

Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).

Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).

Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).

Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).

Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton (30 months in prison).

Former UAW President Dennis Williams (21 months in prison).

Former UAW President Gary Jones (28 months in prison).

Former UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson (12 months in prison).

FCA US ($30 million fine).

Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk died before he received a sentence.

