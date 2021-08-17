Advertisement

Automaker FCA US admits paying off union leaders; fined $30 million

A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in...
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press and ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 2:34 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) - Automaker FCA US has been fined $30 million after admitting that it paid off leaders of the United Auto Workers to try to win concessions in negotiations covering thousands of factory workers.

U.S. District Court Judge Paul Borman also sentenced FCA US on Tuesday to three years’ probation and ordered an independent compliance monitor. FCA stands for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, which now is part of Stellantis.

The automaker pleaded guilty in March to conspiracy. Its conviction follows a series of guilty pleas from UAW officials who were showered with more than $3.5 million in cash and items of value from a jointly run training center over an eight-year period.

FCA is the 15th former UAW or company official to receive a sentence in the years-long corruption investigation since 2017.

The following former UAW leaders and Fiat-Chrysler officials already have pleaded guilty to charges from the embezzlement scheme and appeared in court for sentencing:

  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Vice President for Employee Relations Alphons Iacobelli (66 months in prison).
  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Financial Analyst Jerome Durden (15 months in prison).
  • Former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles Employee Relations Department Director Michael Brown (12 months in prison).
  • Former senior UAW officials Virdell King (60 days in prison).
  • Keith Mickens (12 months in prison).
  • Nancy A. Johnson (12 months in prison).
  • Monica Morgan, the widow of UAW Vice President General Holiefield, (18 months in prison).
  • Former UAW Vice President Norwood Jewell (15 months in prison).
  • Former senior UAW official Michael Grimes (28 months in prison).
  • Former UAW Midwest CAP President Edward “Nick” Robinson (one year in prison).
  • Former UAW Vice President Joseph Ashton (30 months in prison).
  • Former UAW President Dennis Williams (21 months in prison).
  • Former UAW President Gary Jones (28 months in prison).
  • Former UAW Region 5 Director Vance Pearson (12 months in prison).
  • FCA US ($30 million fine).

Former senior UAW official Jeffrey “Paycheck” Pietrzyk died before he received a sentence.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A 3-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after this crash on Court Street in Flint.
3-year-old critically injured in crash on Court Street
Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts releasing new Adventurefuls cookie in Saginaw area
Gratiot County teen sentenced to probation for accidental shooting of 11-year-old sister
Homicide suspect Isaiah Gardenhire
Isabella County murder suspect faces new charges in Lansing double homicide