Back to the Bricks week continues with Brick Flicks at U.S. 23 Drive-In

Back to the Bricks
Back to the Bricks(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Day 2 of Back to the Bricks brought the return of another popular event.

On Tuesday, cruisers are slowing down a bit and taking in a movie under the stars. It’s the return of Bricks Flicks at the U.S. 23 Drive-In in Mundy Township. They are taking in “The Italian Job” from 2003, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Bricks Flicks is one of many events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

