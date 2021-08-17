Back to the Bricks week continues with Brick Flicks at U.S. 23 Drive-In

MUNDY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Day 2 of Back to the Bricks brought the return of another popular event.

On Tuesday, cruisers are slowing down a bit and taking in a movie under the stars. It’s the return of Bricks Flicks at the U.S. 23 Drive-In in Mundy Township. They are taking in “The Italian Job” from 2003, starring Mark Wahlberg.

Bricks Flicks is one of many events canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.