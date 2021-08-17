Back-to-school shopping season underway in Mid-Michigan

GLADWIN COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The back-to-school shopping season is now underway and experts expect a record amount of money to be spent on supplies this year.

The National Retail Federation predicts that a record-breaking total of $37.1 billion will be spent this back-to-school season. It expects the average family to spend nearly $850 on all things back-to-school, which is up $59 from last year.

With summer vacation just days way from ending, parents locally are heading out and checking on their kids’ supply lists. That includes Amber Hubble.

Hubble has two kids: Myah in 7th grade and Molly in 5th grade. They both go to Beaverton schools in Gladwin County. Hubble said taking her kids back-to-school shopping is always an enjoyable experience.

“I’ve always taken my kids individually,” she said. “It’s kind of a special day.”

A day where they search for the right pencils and backpacks to head off to school with.

“We go right to the store,” she said. “So, usually we go to Target and they love the back-to-school section so they like to go there and look at all the things and like physically touch and feel and look at the items they might want to have.”

Hubble also teaches 8th and 10th grade English so she is usually shopping for her own kids and her students.

“We have like triple the expense in this house,” she said.

Which is an expense that that can add up quickly when you add on the supplies that are needed and then things like clothes or electronics.

“It can be up to $100 per child,” she said.

As parents are getting ready to send their kids back to school again during the COVID-19 pandemic, some experts have expressed concerns that supply chain issues may drive prices up.

Hubble said she has already done her back-to-school shopping and said she did not notice any jumps in prices and said people can shop around for the best deal.

She also said that while this is an added expense every year, it is worth it to send her kids back to school with the right gear.

“I let them pick the cute stuff, you know? The stuff that they like because it gives them a sense of excitement and security when they go back to school,” Hubble said.

As a teacher herself, Hubble said she does see students struggle to get the supplies that are needed. She recommends that if anyone is having trouble getting supplies to reach out to their schools or keep an eye out for good deals.

“Do whatever you can to please get your kids the school supplies,” she said. “They don’t have to be the best quality but it makes them feel more comfortable.”

Hubble said that younger students will need more supplies than older students but all teachers are not trying to add any stress on to parents.

“I can tell you as a teacher, we’re not trying to stress parents out, we just want your kids to be successful,” she said. “These are just some of the essentials that they could have with them to help with that.”

