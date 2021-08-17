Advertisement

Boy battling COVID-19 mourns in isolation after losing father to the virus

By Cheyenne Cole and Debra Dolan
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLETCHER, Okla. (KSWO/Gray News) – A 13-year-old living with high-functioning autism is battling COVID-19 and lost his father to the virus last week.

Since he’s still COVID positive, Daniel Sprague is stuck in quarantine, left to mourn the loss by himself.

“The worst part of it is that Daniel is still COVID positive and he’s in isolation away from even us, so at the time of his life where he needs the most support and love, we can’t even give it,” Daniel’s mother Rachel Huey told KSWO, explaining his father’s death has been difficult for him to process.

Daniel and his father, Jim Sprague, were quarantined together after testing positive for COVID-19.

The 13-year-old woke up to get a drink of water Thursday morning and found his father not breathing.

Daniel immediately called 911.

“He knew what to do,” said his mother Rachel Huey, who is the deputy director of emergency management.

Several emergency officials responded to the call, but it was too late. Jim Sprague had died.

Daniel is obsessed with first responders, like his parents, who are his heroes. He hopes to be an EMT, firefighter and nurse when he grows up.

A family friend organized a drive-by parade of first responders to help lift Daniel’s spirits. Several agencies agreed to ride in the parade, and his mom is blown away by the show of support.

“Lizzy has organized this drive-by that will have all of the first responders in the area driving by in emergency vehicles, offering their love and support to let Daniel know he’s not alone. Even though they can’t come up and give him big hugs, they can at least show him some support,” Huey said.

Even though nothing can replace his dad, Huey wants this to give him a glimmer of hope.

“He was a wonderful dad. Even though we had our differences and our marriage didn’t work after 20 years, I could not have asked for a better dad for my kids, and we co-parented well and he was spectacular with these kids,” Huey said.

Copyright 2021 KSWO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

A U.S. Air Force C-17 Globemaster III safely transported approximately 640 Afghan citizens from...
US military aircraft crammed with 640 people fleeing Afghanistan
FILE - In this image from House Television on Dec. 17, 2020, David Sackler, a member of the...
Purdue Pharma heir: Family won’t settle unless freed from current, future lawsuits
A Fiat Chrysler Automobiles FCA logo is shown at the North American International Auto Show in...
Automaker FCA US admits paying off union leaders; fined $30 million
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban promise women’s rights, security under Islamic rule
A 3-year-old girl suffered critical injuries after this crash on Court Street in Flint.
3-year-old critically injured in crash on Court Street