Cost to build new Saginaw Co. animal shelter going up, before construction begins

SAGINAW COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Three years ago this month, voters in Saginaw County approved a millage proposal to build a new animal control shelter.

Construction hasn’t started yet, and now it appears the project is going to cost even more money.

The Saginaw County Board of Commissioners meets today and on the agenda, to approve another $140,500 for the yet to be constructed animal control shelter.

The new facility will be built in Kochville Township.

The county bought the land for about $172,000, after plenty of debate on whether the new facility should be constructed in that township, or in the city. The city offered land for free.

It was in June when the board approved the building design and final budget for the shelter.

But now, the Saginaw County Board of Commissioners is expected to vote on a request for another $140,500 for the project.

The reason for the jump in the cost appears to be the increase in building materials that has occurred because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Along with property purchase and architecture costs, the added money, if approved, will push the project total up $10.6 million.

County commissioners we spoke with today understand that cost increases are common with projects, but there are expected to be some no votes on the request.

At last check, a ground breaking event was targeted for next month and the $8.5 million facility is expected to be completed by December 2022.

