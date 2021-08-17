Advertisement

Curfew in downtown Flint for Back to the Bricks begins Tuesday evening

By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The curfew for a large area of downtown Flint during the Back to the Bricks festival begins Tuesday evening.

The Flint Police Department says any children under 17 years old must be off the streets from 6 p.m. until 6 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday this week in the curfew area unless they are accompanied by an adult.

The curfew area is bounded by 5th Avenue to I-69 and Chavez Drive to Church Street.

Flint’s special events curfew ordinance says unaccompanied minors create a public safety nuisance and a health hazard. Police say they are trying to keep a safe, family-friendly atmosphere at Back to the Bricks and the curfew will help with that.

Parents of children caught violating the curfew could face a $250 fine.

