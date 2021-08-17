Advertisement

Flint police investigating eighth homicide in 10 days

Police were investigating a homicide at Eagle Ridge Square apartments in Flint.
Police were investigating a homicide at Eagle Ridge Square apartments in Flint.(source: WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side.

Police say the homicide happened on Eagleridge Lane in the Eagle Ridge Square apartment complex, which is located near the intersection of I-475 and Pierson Road.

Investigators did not release many details about the incident Friday evening. The victim was not identified and police have not provided any information about a suspect.

The investigation comes during a deadly two weeks in Flint with eight murders in about 10 days.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Alvin Hollinger II died from injuries sustained after six people were shot in a parking area at Broome Park off Hammerberg Road around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 9.

Hours earlier, police say Nyles Benjamin Hopkins was shot while riding on Robert T. Longway Boulevard near Franklin Street around 10 p.m. Aug. 8. Investigators say two unknown vehicles approached and shooters opened fire on the car.

Hopkins was pronounced dead on the scene while the another victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say 15-year-old Tayveon Crowder was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue near Pasadena Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 10. He died one day before his 16th birthday.

A 28-year-old man died after a shooting in the 3200 block of Mason Street around 12:20 a.m. Aug. 12. A burned body was found in a residence near the intersection of Seventh and Grand Traverse streets on Aug. 13, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.

Police say 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards was found shot to death early Sunday morning near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Lapeer Road.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Michigan Lottery and Lotto 47 logos.
Roscommon County resident won $18.7 million Michigan Lottery jackpot
A microburst Wednesday night knocked down this tree behind a residence in the Flushing area.
Flushing Township working on plans to pick up storm debris
State Rep. Steve Johnson
Michigan lawmakers investigate problems with unemployment benefits
State Rep. Steve Johnson
Michigan lawmakers investigate trouble with unemployment benefits