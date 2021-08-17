Flint police investigating eighth homicide in 10 days

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flint police are investigating a homicide on the city’s north side.

Police say the homicide happened on Eagleridge Lane in the Eagle Ridge Square apartment complex, which is located near the intersection of I-475 and Pierson Road.

Investigators did not release many details about the incident Friday evening. The victim was not identified and police have not provided any information about a suspect.

The investigation comes during a deadly two weeks in Flint with eight murders in about 10 days.

Police say 18-year-old Alyssa McMahon of South Lyon and 19-year-old Alvin Hollinger II died from injuries sustained after six people were shot in a parking area at Broome Park off Hammerberg Road around 12:40 a.m. Aug. 9.

Hours earlier, police say Nyles Benjamin Hopkins was shot while riding on Robert T. Longway Boulevard near Franklin Street around 10 p.m. Aug. 8. Investigators say two unknown vehicles approached and shooters opened fire on the car.

Hopkins was pronounced dead on the scene while the another victim was rushed to Hurley Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.

Police say 15-year-old Tayveon Crowder was shot and killed on the 3400 block of Martin Luther King Avenue near Pasadena Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 10. He died one day before his 16th birthday.

A 28-year-old man died after a shooting in the 3200 block of Mason Street around 12:20 a.m. Aug. 12. A burned body was found in a residence near the intersection of Seventh and Grand Traverse streets on Aug. 13, according to Michigan State Police Lt. Kim Vetter.

Police say 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards was found shot to death early Sunday morning near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Lapeer Road.

