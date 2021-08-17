Advertisement

Flint’s secondary water source passes quality tests

Water from Genesee County will be blended with Detroit water in the city’s system this week
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The City of Flint’s Public Works Department is giving the all clear after a new round of testing on the city’s secondary water source.

No bacteria was found after two days of testing over the weekend. According to a press release from the city, the tests on water from the Genesee County Drain Commissioner’s Office were a success and followed all state protocols.

The city of Flint will begin blending 5% of its water from Genesee County’s system with 95% from the Great Lakes Water Authority in Detroit, which will continue as the city’s primary water source.

Both water sources are drawn from Lake Huron and treated before it gets pumped to homes and businesses.

Flint plans to begin blending water from the two sources by Wednesday. The primary water pipeline system from Detroit needs some repair work, so there’s a temporary plan to switch over to the backup source soon.

Establishing a reliable backup water source is mandatory under state and federal law in case of an emergency. But Flint did not have a backup source before the Flint water crisis.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley has said the connection with Genesee County’s water system means the city never will have to draw drinking water from the Flint River again. River water was blamed for corroding lead-based water pipes and poisoning the city during the Flint water crisis.

