Flushing Township working on plans to pick up storm debris

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Storm debris piling up in Flushing Township is leaving residents wondering when it’s all going to get picked up.

Debris is piling up following last week’s storms and microburst that caused extensive tree damage and downed power lines in both Flushing city and township. It’s not a matter of if the debris will be picked up but when.

Flushing Township was hit harder than Flushing City, but the township does not have a Department of Public Works. Township Supervisor Fred Thorsby said a decision regarding how all the debris will be removed could be made as soon as Wednesday.

”A lot of the debris was left,” he said. “The tree companies came in, they cut trees down and just left them in people’s yards. Other companies actually chipped everything up and hauled everything away.”

A number of tree service companies from all over the southern states that have come north to Michigan to help people cut down their trees and even remove them at no out of pocket cost to homeowners.

Richard Dorminey and his crew of two were hard at work in Flint on Tuesday, slowly and surely removing this dead tree from a homeowner’s property. He are fully licensed and insured to work in Michigan, but homeowners should still check credentials before allowing workers in their yard.

“We bill insurance companies directly,” he said. “We only do insurance work, so we come to a town where you have a homeowner with no insurance and no way of paying for the tree, we go ahead and have them file a hardship form with us and knock them out as they come.”

Dorminey and his crew have been in the Genesee County area for a little over a month. They’ve certainly had their work cut out for them in Flushing the last couple days.

There’s no set amount of time they must stay in a certain area either. They’re simply there to help people and not make a situation any more stressful than it already is.

After Genesee County, they’re heading back south and following the bad weather like Tropical Storm Fred coming ashore in the Southeast. The crew has families and lives outside of work.

“I have a family. My lady and my daughter are currently on my boat in Louisiana and they travel with me a lot when we’re on small scale stuff like this,” Dorminey said. “And then whenever we’re doing hurricanes and stuff like that, they stay home. It’s definitely a sacrifice.”

Thorsby is well aware of many township residents wondering how and when all their storm debris will be picked up. Some areas of the township have small limbs and branches out at the curb while other parts have piles so high that they block home behind them.

Thorsby said the township does not have a Department of Public Works, which means also they don’t have a woodchipper, equipment or even the manpower to handle the removal. He said the township would have to hire an outside contractor to pick up the debris, which could cost $1,000 an hour.

Regardless of the cost, that money will have to come out of the township’s general fund.

Other options people have are to burn their brush piles, or cut up tree limbs and branches to certain sizes and bagging it all up for garbage day.

“We are working to try and help them,” Thorsby said. “We want to help these people as much as they want to be helped. And we’re going to make a decision tomorrow.”

The Flushing Township Board is meeting at 4 p.m. Wednesday. Residents are invited to share their thoughts and concerns with the board.

