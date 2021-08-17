Genesee County offering 3rd dose to immuno-compromised

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - (8/17/2021) - We’re expecting complete authorization of COVID-19 booster shots any day now, as the coronavirus continues its spread.

The added shot would be made available to vaccinated people 8 months after they received their first doses of the vaccine.

This comes as immuno-compromised people are now able to receive a third dose, helping bring up their immunity against the virus.

In Genesee County, anyone considered immuno-compromised is able to show up to one of their clinics to get the third dose.

There’s a reason why this one isn’t called a booster shot.

“Because of their disease or with some of the medications that they are on to help control their disease, their body may have not built or developed enough of the immunity that the rest of the other population of people has had,” explained JoAnne Herman, the county health department’s COVID nurse coordinator.

The group of people who’s dealt with an even heavier fear this past year of contracting the deadly virus is now able to breathe out the sigh of relief so many others have already exhaled.

“It was so gratifying,” Nurse Herman said. “The first person that came through the door because of her disease process was extremely immuno-compromised. She’s retired, but loves to travel, loves to go out to dinner, loves to spend time with family and friends.”

Nurse Herman is hopeful she can now live more comfortably and without that fear.

She explained the 3rd dose is expected to bring up an immuno-compromised person’s level of immunity to what 2 doses did for everyone else.

“You don’t need a doctor’s note to testify that on their behalf that they need that. So we want to remove the barriers and we want to provide that vaccine for people that have had either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine,” she said.

The 3rd dose will be the same vaccine and pushed into the same arm. It can only be given 28 days after the first 2 doses.

“These are people that have already made the decision to vaccinate and I only hope that they come for that third dose if they meet that criteria,” Nurse Herman said.

Staff on site at any of the GCHD’s vaccine clinics will screen people to confirm they can receive the third dose.

Nurse Herman pointed out that underlying health conditions don’t count. You have to be considered immuno-compromised.

