Gov. Whitmer proposes spending $75M to fight surge in violent crime in cities like Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - (08/16/2021) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to fight back against violent crime, calling for $75 million in federal COVID-19 relief funding to make that happen.

”We need more cops in communities experiencing a rise in gun violence that’s been associated with this pandemic,” Whitmer said.

Whitmer says its critical issue that must be addressed with double-digit percentage increases in many cities across the state, including in Flint, where there have been more than 40 homicides in 2021.

The city’s police department’s latest crime stats show an increase of more than 33% compared to this time last year.

Flint’s 24-hour ceasefire ended Saturday night with zero deaths from gun violence, but just a few hours later, Flint police officers found 28-year-old Yanisha Monique Edwards shot to death early Sunday morning, bringing another group of family and friends to tears.

“It broke my heart as a person. Nothing will ever be the same. My family is ruined. I have two little cousins right now without a mother,” Edwards’ cousin said.

On Monday, Edwards’ friends gathered near the intersection of Howard Avenue and Lapeer Road in Flint, remembering the 28-year-old’s legacy: her lively spirit, her gifted talent running track at Saginaw Valley State University, and the welcoming vibe she brought that united everyone around her.

“It really don’t affect you until it happens to someone close to you, and now it’s a humbling experience. Now we see what needs to change,” her cousin said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced one of those changes during a press conference in Detroit, using $75 million of federal pandemic rescue funding to reduce crime statewide.

“I’m standing here to propose investments that will bring down crime and keep us safer. To make sure that police have the resources they need to stay safe and to keep us safe. We need to fund them, so they that they can do their jobs, and I’m proposing dollars to hire more police officers and ensure that they’ve got great pay, good training, and better resources to do their jobs effectively,” Whitmer said.

That includes initiatives encouraging officers to live where they work, clearing illegal guns off the streets, and creating opportunities that steer people away from violence.

It’s based on a three-pronged approach. First, investing more in police training programs. Second, helping police get more illegal firearms off the streets. Part of that includes increasing the number of judges to deal with a backlog of cases. Finally, what the Governor calls a holistic approach. Whitmer wants to launch and continue violence prevention programs like access to counseling, peer support, mediation and social services for hospital patients recovering from violent injuries. She hopes those programs will reduce incidents of retaliatory violence.

The multi-million dollar investment is a proposal.

The spending proposal needs support from the Republican-majority state Legislature to move forward.

