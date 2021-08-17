Gratiot County teen sentenced to probation for 11-year-old sister’s shooting death

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County teenager who admitted to accidentally shooting and killing his 11-year-old sister will be under the supervision of a state agency.

The 17-year-old was sentenced in adult court, but a judge ruled earlier this year that he would be sentenced as a juvenile. The teen, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was 15 at the time of the shooting in August 2019.

He was sentenced to probation and will be under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. He faces several conditions of his probation, including psychological evaluations, obey all court orders, and can’t leave the state without prior consent.

The conditions of probation will be re-evaluated when he turns 19.

