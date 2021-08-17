Advertisement

Gratiot County teen sentenced to probation for 11-year-old sister’s shooting death

(WJRT)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRATIOT COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A Gratiot County teenager who admitted to accidentally shooting and killing his 11-year-old sister will be under the supervision of a state agency.

The 17-year-old was sentenced in adult court, but a judge ruled earlier this year that he would be sentenced as a juvenile. The teen, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was 15 at the time of the shooting in August 2019.

He was sentenced to probation and will be under the supervision of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. He faces several conditions of his probation, including psychological evaluations, obey all court orders, and can’t leave the state without prior consent.

The conditions of probation will be re-evaluated when he turns 19.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Flint’s secondary water source passes quality tests
Back-to-school shopping season now underway
Back-to-school shopping season underway in Mid-Michigan
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) spoke with Gray Television's Washington News Bureau on Monday evening...
Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) reacts to situation in Afghanistan
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer
Whitmer announces $75 million plan to bolster public safety