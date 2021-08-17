Advertisement

Isabella County murder suspect faces new charges in Lansing double homicide

Isaiah Gardenhire is accused of killing Harley Owens and Kelsey Coon-Lennon in April
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing a young girl and sexually assaulting two women near Mount Pleasant in June is facing new charges for the murders of a couple in Lansing.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges against 40-year-old Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire on Monday for the deaths of 39-year-old Harley Owens and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kelsey Coon-Lennon.

Lansing police say the couple was shot and killed in the 600 block of Baker Street on April 28 and their bodies were discovered on May 1.

Gardenhire already is facing a dozen charges related to a 45-hour crime spree in June. He is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Adrie Dembowske to death at a residence on Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant on June 6.

Gardenhire also is accused of sexually assaulting two women while on the run from authorities. He was on the run before calling ABC12 News and asking for help turning himself in to the Flint Township Police Department at Montego Liquor on Linden Road.

An Isabella County judge ordered mental competency testing for Gardenhire to determine whether he is able to stand trial on the charges against him. Gardenhire remains is in custody at the Isabella County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

Girl Scout cookies
Girl Scouts releasing new Adventurefuls cookie in Saginaw area
Gratiot County teen sentenced to probation for accidental shooting of 11-year-old sister
Flint’s secondary water source passes quality tests
Gratiot County teen sentenced to probation for 11-year-old sister’s shooting death