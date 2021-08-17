Isabella County murder suspect faces new charges in Lansing double homicide

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - The man accused of killing a young girl and sexually assaulting two women near Mount Pleasant in June is facing new charges for the murders of a couple in Lansing.

The Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office filed murder charges against 40-year-old Isaiah “Zeke” Gardenhire on Monday for the deaths of 39-year-old Harley Owens and his girlfriend, 29-year-old Kelsey Coon-Lennon.

Lansing police say the couple was shot and killed in the 600 block of Baker Street on April 28 and their bodies were discovered on May 1.

Gardenhire already is facing a dozen charges related to a 45-hour crime spree in June. He is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Adrie Dembowske to death at a residence on Isabella Road in Union Township outside Mount Pleasant on June 6.

Gardenhire also is accused of sexually assaulting two women while on the run from authorities. He was on the run before calling ABC12 News and asking for help turning himself in to the Flint Township Police Department at Montego Liquor on Linden Road.

An Isabella County judge ordered mental competency testing for Gardenhire to determine whether he is able to stand trial on the charges against him. Gardenhire remains is in custody at the Isabella County Jail on $1.5 million bond.

