Michigan bill would ban school mask mandates, let parents decide

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bill introduced to the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday would ban all school mask mandates and allow parents to decide whether their children should have a face covering in class.

House Bill 5269 from Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs would ban mask mandates for public schools, intermediate schools and charter schools. Students could not be excluded from class if they don’t wear a mask if the bill passes.

“This plan is simple: Empower parents — not the government — to decide whether students wear masks at school,” said Damoose. “Parents know their own children’s needs best, and our schools should be supporting parents rather than undermining them.”

The Genesee County Health Department imposed a mask mandate for all students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth grade last week. Mount Pleasant Public Schools is one of the only other districts in Mid-Michigan to require masks in the fall.

“School boards and administrators need to prepare to educate our children and help them catch up after two years that have been disrupted by COVID,” Damoose said. “Instead, many of them are spending their time debating mask policies that should actually be decided by families.”

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Education. It would have to pass there, in the full House and in the Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

