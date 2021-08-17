Advertisement

Michigan bill would ban school mask mandates, let parents decide

No public, charter or intermediate schools could require masks if the bill passes
Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs
Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs(source: Michigan House Republicans)
By ABC12 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - A bill introduced to the Michigan Legislature on Tuesday would ban all school mask mandates and allow parents to decide whether their children should have a face covering in class.

House Bill 5269 from Republican State Rep. John Damoose of Harbor Springs would ban mask mandates for public schools, intermediate schools and charter schools. Students could not be excluded from class if they don’t wear a mask if the bill passes.

“This plan is simple: Empower parents — not the government — to decide whether students wear masks at school,” said Damoose. “Parents know their own children’s needs best, and our schools should be supporting parents rather than undermining them.”

The Genesee County Health Department imposed a mask mandate for all students, staff and volunteers in kindergarten through sixth grade last week. Mount Pleasant Public Schools is one of the only other districts in Mid-Michigan to require masks in the fall.

“School boards and administrators need to prepare to educate our children and help them catch up after two years that have been disrupted by COVID,” Damoose said. “Instead, many of them are spending their time debating mask policies that should actually be decided by families.”

The bill was referred to the House Committee on Education. It would have to pass there, in the full House and in the Senate before Gov. Gretchen Whitmer could decide whether to sign it into law.

Copyright 2021 WJRT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Unemployed Michigan workers won't have to repay Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits paid...
Unemployed Michigan workers won’t have to repay benefits paid in error
Houghton County Sheriff Brian McLean died after an accident at his house.
Michigan sheriff dies after accident at his Upper Peninsula home
Former Shiawassee Co. Board Chair Jeremy Root explains why he voted in a closed-door meeting to...
ABC12 Exclusive: Former Shiawassee Co. Board chair explains why he paid himself $25,000 in COVID relief funding
GM Flint Assembly
5,000 General Motors employees in Flint laid off this week
Storm damage in Clayton Township, Michigan.
Severe weather leaves behind damage, power outages in Mid-Michigan

Latest News

State Rep. Steve Johnson
Michigan lawmakers investigate problems with unemployment benefits
State Rep. Steve Johnson
Michigan lawmakers investigate trouble with unemployment benefits
The Michigan House approved three elections bills.
Michigan House approves bills aimed a strengthening election security
Saginaw Police Chief Bob Ruth
Saginaw’s top cop addresses violence, crippling officer shortages in neighborhood meeting
Off-roading on the state's 4,000 miles of designated trails, not to mention five scramble...
Michigan offering free access to off-road vehicle trails this weekend